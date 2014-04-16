Coca Cola reveals drop in sales

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 16, 2014 11:45 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The share price of Coca-Cola rose yesterday (April 15th) following the release of the latest financial results by the drinks company.

Even though the firm revealed a drop in sales for the first time in 15 years, investors responded strongly to the figures and stocks in the company rose by 3.74 per cent during yesterday's session on the New York Stock Exchange, although they slipped 0.07 per cent after-hours.

Coca-Cola stated that volumes of carbonated drinks sold by the company fell by one per cent in the first quarter of the year, with Great Britain responsible for a large part of this drop. Sales in the country were ten per cent down over the three-month period compared to the end of 2013.

"Our growth momentum is steadily improving in line with our expectations … [We are] gaining global volume and value share in nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages," said Coca-Cola Company chief executive Muhtar Kent.

European sales

Europe was a difficult market for the company during the first three months of the year, with sales on the continent falling by five per cent compared to the final quarter of 2013.

However, Coca-Cola pointed out in the results that the volume of drinks sold globally rose by two per cent, helped by the growing popularity of non-carbonated beverages such as Powerade. The firm is seeing strong levels of demand for still drinks, which includes juices, ready-to-drink teas, sports drinks and energy drinks.

Coca-Cola also stated that it is going to increase its global marketing budget this year by $400 million (£239 million) to more than $4 billion, which is an increase of more than ten per cent.

Investors in the company appeared unruffled by the release of the financial results, with shares in the firm still rising strongly despite the first fall in sales for 15 years. All eyes will now be on Coca-Cola stocks in the coming days to see if they continue to rise, or if this drop in sales has a long-term impact on investor confidence.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Today 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.