Christmas sales up for Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine has confirmed it saw a rise in its sales over the Christmas period.

The retailer announced in its latest financial results that its sales, excluding store openings, were up by 2.8 per cent in the ten weeks to January 6th.

The chief executive, Steve Lewis, stated that December had started slowly for the company but soon picked up, while November was described as strong.

"We had a very, very strong finish in the last two weeks before Christmas and in the runup to New Year as well. Increasingly New Year is important to us. People are shopping little and frequently so they came in for Christmas and then again for New Year," he said.

Cloudy Bay sauvignon blanc was among the wines Mr Lewis picked out as among the best performing wines for the firm during the course of the festive period.

Despite the positive results for the retailer, its share price has fallen slightly today (January 8th) on the back of the news. By 14:12 GMT, stocks were over two per cent down for the day.

