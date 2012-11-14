China stocks close higher as party congress wraps up

China’s stocks have closed higher as the Communist Party Conference closes in Beijing.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2012 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China's main stock benchmarks have made gains in trading today (November 14th) as the country's Communist Party concludes its week-long congress a day before unveiling its new leaders.

Some 2,200 delegates met to select a new Central Committee at the event, which was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the BBC reports.

Outgoing president Hu Jintao told the Xinhua news agency that the summit has "replaced older leaders with younger ones" and made decisions of "far-reaching historical significance".

Xi Jinping and Li Kequiang are anticipated to become party leader and deputy, while Mr Xi is anticipated to take over from Mr Hu in March of next year.

Tomorrow, the Central Committee will meet again and elect a new Politburo and Politburo Standing Committee, while a decision will also be made with regard to whether Mr Hu will keep control of the army or hand over this power to Mr Xi.

At 10:20 GMT today, the Shanghai SSE Composite closed higher by 0.3 per cent to an index value of 2055.4 points, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng was up 1.2 per cent to 21441.9 points.

Find out about international stock benchmarks and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.