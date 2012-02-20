China s reserve ratio easing boosts Asian markets

Asian stocks took China’s cut in reserve ratio requirements as a positive and went to trade higher across most major regional indices. The MSCI Asia […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2012 5:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks took China’s cut in reserve ratio requirements as a positive and went to trade higher across most major regional indices.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 1.1% higher in early afternoon Tokyo trading. S&P500 index futures were last pointing to a rise of around 0.6%, compounding the good news.

Whether or not this is the beginning of a coordinated and aggressive monetary easing campaign is still too early to tell, but many across the region are now speculating that with inflation closer to target levels, there might be room for more moves in the coming months.

Copper added 1.45 after last weeks’ losses while gold maintained its recent levels to last trade at US$1736/oz.

In other regional economic news, Thailand’s economy – obviously devastated by several flooding late last year – shrunk by 9%, after rising by a revised 3.7% in the prior quarter. The floods were the worst in almost 70% and hit production at many Japanese and South Korean owned manufacturing plants. The fall was much larger than market expectations of 5%.

The Thai economy grew by only the slimmest margin – 0.1% – in 2011. Thailand is noteworthy because it is Southeast Asia’s second largest economy and the numbers could translate into softer earnings for regional multinationals exposed to manufacturing disruptions.

In Australia’s corporate reporting season, Bendigo & Adelaide bank reported cash earnings of $163m, slightly above market expectations of $160.7m. Unlike its larger peers, several capital raisings in recent years has increased the capital base and sees returns on equity at a still sluggish 8.5%.

Steel manufacturer BlueScope reported a net underlying loss of $76m and with not much good news in site, sending shares lower.

Amcor, one of the largest pure-play listed global packaging exposures, reported that sales are in excess of $12bn annually. It has operations in over 40 countries and operates out of around 300 sites. Its numbers are a good read into global consumption patterns and trends in commodity prices which impact its margins and cash flow. Underlying earnings of $305m are 14% higher than last year, thanks to benefits from recent acquisitions and a focus on more profitable operations, moving out of loss making areas.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.