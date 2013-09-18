China accuses Novartis of bribery

Novartis is at the centre of a bribery claim in China, just days after similar accusations were levelled against a company owned by Danone.

Alcon, the eye care unit of the firm, is accused by a Chinese newspaper of bribing doctors in 200 hospitals across the Asian nation.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the 21st Century Business Herald accused Novartis of bribing doctors in China to approve its products.

Chinese authorities also accused British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline of offering out bribes earlier in the summer.

Novartis strongly denied the claims, adding: "Alcon does not tolerate activities that are not in compliance with the laws and regulations in the markets where we operate."

Despite the bribery accusation, the share price of Novartis is slightly up today (September 18th). At 08:22 BST, its stocks were trading 0.29 per cent up for the day.

Danone also denied the bribery claims against it this week, with a spokeswoman for the firm saying: "Dumex Baby Food Co strictly adheres to Chinese laws and regulations."

