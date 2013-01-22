Charting Apple amp Gold Technicals

What to make of Apple’s 31% decline over the last five months against equity indices resilience near five-year highs? And will gold remain supported by […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2013 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What to make of Apple’s 31% decline over the last five months against equity indices resilience near five-year highs? And will gold remain supported by the mercy of central bankers?

Markets’ expectations of further asset purchases by the leading central bank have transformed into a three-consecutive weekly rally in gold—not seen since September. Gold’s overall showing against the 11 currencies has fared weaker than any of the prior five years. It ended 2012 higher against all major currencies

As we said in our Dec 5 piece on gold, the yellow metal may never run out of fundamental factors for maintaining support. Technically, the 100-week moving average continues to provide remarkably support –from 1527 in May to 1626 in January. The more challenging part is capturing (and timing) the upside. Considering the three-month trendline resistance near $1700, we find the improving stochastics to carry sufficient momentum in breaking above the trendline and extending gains towards 1750s, before a possible retest of 1780s.

Apple’s fundamental woes have been underlined by a flood of new product launches, which failed to keep the aggressive rates of the early releases of iPad & iPhone. The worst of both worlds emerged when concerns about insufficient supply of iPhone 5 and iPad mini overlapped with reports of slowing demand. Wednesday’s earnings release is expected to show $13.34 per share from the prior $13.87/share, which would be an unusual y/y decline.

Apple’s technical picture begins to show similarities with gold in its 100-week moving average as well as its own four-year trendline support. Yet, the dynamics begin to change when we widen the oscillators beyond the weekly horizon and find escalating risk of a break below the 100-WMA. A confirmed close (weekly) below 470, raises the risk for further pullback towards 400s until technical traders chase up the 200-week moving average, which was last touched in March 2009. The ability to hold above 470 for at least three weeks is likely to draw in the bulls for a required recovery beyond 540 – a confluence of trendline resistance and previous support.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.