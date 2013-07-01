Celebrations as Croatia joins European Union

Celebrations have taken place across Croatia as the Balkan nation has become the latest country to join the European Union (EU).

Crowds gathered in the capital city Zagreb to mark the occasion, which president Ivo Josipovic described as "a great and joyful day for our homeland".

Deputy prime minister Vesna Pusic told BBC News that Croatia joining the EU increases the chances of political stability in the nation in the long term.

"This the day when we open a new chapter in the thick book of our history," president Josipovic added.

EU signs have already been unveiled by Croatian officials, who have also removed customs posts at the borders with Slovenia and with Hungary.

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso welcomed the nation to the EU in an address at the celebrations in Zagreb.

Last week, the EU confirmed that a new budget deal has been confirmed, with the agreement set to decide financial spending across the continent between 2014 and 2020.

