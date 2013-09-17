Car sales drop across Europe

Car manufacturers could be struggling in Europe.


New data has shown the number of cars being sold in Europe is falling.

Figures newly released by the European Auto Manufacturers' Association showed 653,872 new cars were registered in August, but sales in Europe were down five per cent.

The UK was one of the only countries in Europe to post an increase in car sales last month, with a rise of 10.5 per cent recorded in the nation.

Tim Urquhart, an auto analyst at IHS Automotive, explained confidence is improving in the UK market, reports BBC News.

He said: "This bolstered confidence has combined with an ongoing very aggressive retail environment where dealers and manufacturers are offering extremely keen deals and incentives packages."

Hyundai Europe chief Allan Rushforth said in a statement that the "squeezed middle" are contributing to falling car sales across the continent.

Mitsubishi Motors recently (September 12th) saw its share price fall on the back of the news the company is considering the sale of new stock.

