Candy Crush firm plans stock flotation

The company behind the phenomenally popular Candy Crush Saga game has announced it is to launch on the New York Stock Exchange later this year.

British technology firm King, which recorded revenues of more than $600 million (£359 million) in the final quarter of 2013, is yet to reveal its share price when it floats.

However, much of the success of the company has been based on Candy Crush Saga, which is one of the most successful mobile games ever.

Nicholas Lovell, director at Gamesbrief, told BBC News that this means King could face some "fundamental issues" in the coming months.

He pointed out that 78 per cent of its revenue has come from Candy Crush Saga. Mr Lovell said: "The concentration in one title is very big."

As well as Candy Crush Saga, King is behind popular games such as Farm Heroes Saga and Papa Pear Saga.

Candy Crush Saga allows users to play through their Facebook account when at a computer and carry on their progress on their smartphone or tablet when they are on the move.

