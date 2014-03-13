Bright times for Home Retail Group

Home Retail Group surged (up some 6% at time of writing) following its announcement today that profit for the year would be better than expected […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 13, 2014 4:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Home Retail Group surged (up some 6% at time of writing) following its announcement today that profit for the year would be better than expected as the company’s Argos and Homebase businesses deliver strong performance.

Pre-tax profit for the year, the company said in its latest trading statement, would be “slightly ahead” of the top end of its current range expectations of £107m – £111m.

At Argos, total like-for-like (LFL) sales grew by 5.2% to £526m in the last eight weeks of its fiscal year (ended 1st March); predominantly driven by decent demand for electrical products such as video games, TVs and white goods.

With decent growth across all product categories, total LFL sales at Homebase came in at £203m in the period – that’s an increase of 9.3%.

But the cloud of on-going Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) mis-selling lingers.

As a reminder: an investigation launched by the Financial Conduct Authority found that PPI policies were widely mis-sold, which means that people who bought them may be able to claim a refund.

As a result, Home Retail anticipates increasing its existing PPI provision by around £25m – the charge is set to be recognised in the current fiscal year.

Still, turnaround efforts seem to be bearing fruit.

Following dwindling performance at Argos a few years back, Home Retail embarked on a turnaround plan. The plan included turning Argos, which makes up the bulk of the company’s revenue (more than 70%), into an online player.

Those efforts have certainly gained traction, with internet sales now representing around 44% of total Argos sales. As a subset, its mobile commerce push also seems to be paying off, now representing 18% of total sales.

Meanwhile, a refurbishment of Homebase stores, which sells home furnishings and similar, has been underway as the company looks to drive sales by differentiating itself.

With no debt and £300m cash, the company’s balance sheet certainly looks strong enough to support its continued efforts across both businesses.

And let’s not forget there are more benefits to come for Homebase, from the recovering UK housing market.

Indeed, if news flow from housebuilders – the likes of Barratt Development and Taylor Wimpey – is anything to go by, home buyer demand is in abundance, partly thanks to government help for would-be homeowners (called Help To Buy).

That’s not to say that Home Retail’s businesses are immune to adverse conditions that affect the overall retail sector – turnaround efforts notwithstanding. Not to mention tough competition, for Argos in particular, from larger players with substantially more resources (Amazon.com comes to mind).

But on balance, particularly given steady progress, there is merit to the market’s optimistic view of the company.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.