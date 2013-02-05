BP shares gain on full year profits news

BP shares increase after the company revealed its profit report.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 5, 2013 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares in BP have made gains after the company posted its full-year profit report, which shows the company has set aside considerable funds to cover its liabilities in the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Replacement cost profits, which strip out the effect of shifts in oil prices – were down to $17.6 billion (£11.1 billion) on the previous year's $21.7 billion.

BP also made $4 billion in the fourth quarter, against $5 billion for the 2011 period.

Despite these falls, the figures were better than the market had anticipated and came just days after a US court approved a record $4 billion criminal fine against the organisation over the fatal explosion and oil spillage in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 – the worst in history.

The Deepwater Horizon disaster killed 11 workers and pumped millions of barrels of crude oil into the sea over an 87-day period.

At 10:20 GMT, BP shares on the London Stock Exchange rose by 1.4 per cent to 468.55p per unit.

Learn all about spread betting strategies and the FTSE 100 at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.