Bond Yields Will it work this time

Reports of rising bond yields are ubiquitous these days. The argument that US GDP will grow faster in 2013 rests on expectations that the US […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 11, 2013 5:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Reports of rising bond yields are ubiquitous these days.

The argument that US GDP will grow faster in 2013 rests on expectations that the US will avoid the $600 bn fiscal cliff courtesy of an eventual resolution regarding a higher debt ceiling and that the agreed upon cancellation of the Bush-era tax cuts on wealth individuals will not hit the economy.

Another argument favouring yields is that further gains in US and global equity indices will trigger a positive transmission mechanism into the economy from corporate spending and household wealth.

There are also inflationary concerns as: the Fed maintains asset purchases until unemployment nears 6.5% (from the current 7.8%); Japanese PM Abe issues a supplementary budget of yen 12-13 trillion—higher than the anticipated yen 10 trillion and requests the Bank of Japan introduces unlimited bond purchases to double its CPI target to 2.0%; and the Eurozone economy benefits from falling periphery bond yields to the extent of further boosting equities alongside bund yields.

The combination of “positive growth” factors and inflationary concerns cropping up in H2 is likely to bring about the transition of supportive yields towards a full fledged rally.

The technical picture for yields looks increasingly bullish. The three-year trendline is in the process of being broken, which will likely give way to the 100-week moving average—near 2.19%. Moving into the monthly chart, a more important target is noted at 2.40%, which is the previous support (Oct 2010) becoming resistance (Oct 2011 and Mar 2012). Once these levels materialise, the road opens towards the six-year trendline resistance near 2.60%. This would imply a 100% increase from the July lows of 1.37%. Support rests at the six-month trendline of 1.64%.

For currency traders, these developments are especially negative for the yen due to Japanese investors’ appetite for yield. We expect the next phase of aggressive yen weakness (and new phase of yield gains) to take part later in April when the BoJ governor Shirokawa’s term expires, allowing PM Abe to appoint his own man to conduct a more “inflationary” policy. USD/JPY at 97 and EUR/JPY at 123.00 are realistic targets for early Q2.

For a look at our previous Yen-Yields calls, please view here, here, and here.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.