BoE inflation report delays the inevitable

BoE governor Carney’s post-inflation report speech managed to bring down 10-year gilt yields by their biggest decline in 4 months (-3%) despite the release of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2014 7:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BoE governor Carney’s post-inflation report speech managed to bring down 10-year gilt yields by their biggest decline in 4 months (-3%) despite the release of fresh 5-year lows in UK unemployment rate, hitting 6.8% in March. The fact that average weekly earnings growth held unchanged at 1.7%, undershooting expectations of a jump above 2.0% have also helped temper yields down.

The BoE report reiterated inflation would remain below its 2.0%, while upgrading its 2015 UK growth forecast from 2.7% to 2.9%, while maintaining its outlook on 3.4% GDP for 2014.The message that any rate hike wouldn’t emerge before Q1 2015 was delivered via the BoE’s forecast that unemployment remains significantly above its estimate of current equilibrium of 5.25%-5.75%, which is anticipated in 3 years. That is roughly equivalent to the period over which, productivity growth is expected to regain pre-crisis levels.

Rate hike coming after less slack

Carney’s BoE sought to accomplish one major point: confirming the UK economy is nearing the point of higher rates, but any normalisation in interest would be slow and gradual as much more needs to be done in terms of getting rid of spare capacity -– currently estimated at 1.0% to 1.5% of GDP—and recovering productivity.

Unlike in the aftermath of the last inflation report in November when sterling’s resulting sell-off occurred on the novelty of inflation slowing towards its 2.0% target for the first time in 4 years, today there is nothing on the dovish side of UK data. Unemployment has dropped further below the 7.0%, formerly used as a forward guidance threshold for raising rates, and pound strength will be required to keep inflation stable. Assuming there are no downside surprises in economic figures, the next key data item would be an increase in earnings growth of at least 2.0%, required to achieve positive growth after inflation.

The charts below illustrate there is ample downside ahead in the unemployment rate than in inflation. This further supports the premise that the reaction function in FX markets is more GBP-positive than in the case of USD–as we saw in today’s decline in the US currency and US yields despite a back-to-back jump of +0.5% in US PPI.

UK inflation vs earnings vs unemployment

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.