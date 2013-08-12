BlackBerry shares up on sale news

The share price of BlackBerry has gone up today (August 12th) after the firm announced it is considering selling the business.

A statement released by the company explained that it has formed a Special Committee which will be used to explore strategic alternatives to enhance value and increase scale in order to accelerate BlackBerry 10 deployment.

Possible joint ventures will be assessed by the committee, as well as strategic partnerships or alliances or even a sale of the company to an interested party.

Barbara Stymiest, Thorsten Heins, Richard Lynch and Bert Nordberg have been added to the committee, which will be headed by Timothy Dattels.

Mr Dattels stated that now is the right time to explore strategic alternatives, after the firm has been concentrating in recent months on launching the BlackBerry 10 platform and BES 10.

The share price of BlackBerry is up by more than five per cent today on the back of the news the firm is considering a sale of the business.

At 16:04 BST, its stocks had gone up to 10.26, a rise of 5.2 per cent on the start of the day.

