BlackBerry shares jump after massive Z10 order

The share price of BlackBerry was up yesterday (March 14th) in the wake of the news the mobile phone manufacturer has had a massive order for its new Z10 smartphone.

Although the device is already on sale in the UK and many countries around the world, it is yet to be released in the US.

An unnamed partner has placed an order for one million Z10s, with the smartphone believes to be the company's last shot at securing a place in the sector.

In recent years, it has lost ground to rivals such as Apple and Samsung, while search engine giant Google has also started to manufacture phones. Google's stocks are up by around 17 per cent on the start of the year.

BlackBerry's stock ended trading on Wednesday up 8.2 per cent at $15.65 (£10.48) on the Nasdaq.

Rob Orr, BlackBerry's UK and Ireland chief, recently told IBTimes UK that the firm is happy with the launch of the Z10, despite sales as low as 275,000 and 325,000 being predicted.

