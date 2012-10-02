BCC believes UK economy 8216 is growing 8217

The BCC believes the UK economy is growing.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2012 9:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A leading business body has claimed the UK is not in recession and rather the economy is expanding, refuting recent figures from the UK's official statistics bureau.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) believes the recovery has begun and there was growth between July and September 2012.

Based on a survey of nearly 7,600 firms, the organisation claims the economy expanded by 0.5 per cent over this timeframe after three quarters of contraction in a row.

The BCC says it does not agree with the Office for National Statistics' view that the country has been in recession for so long, but the UK is not out of the woods yet.

Director-general of the BBC John Longworth commented: "Despite official estimates, we believe the economy is still growing, but it is slowing. We need immediate measures now to support confidence."

At 09:40 BST today (October 2nd), the FTSE 100 index was marginally lower by 0.1 per cent, slipping to a value of 5810.2 points.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for the FTSE 100 at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.