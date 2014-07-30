Barclays records drop in profits

Barclays has seen its pre-tax profits drop by seven per cent.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 30, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Barclays has experienced a seven per cent drop in pre-tax profits following a decline in investment bank revenue.

The bank reported an 18 per cent reduction in income at its investment banking division which resulted in overall pre-tax profits of £3.35 billion. This has resulted in slightly disappointing pre-tax profits in the six months to the end of June. Barclays explained that the poor performance of its investment bank could not be rectified despite strong contribution from the retail and Barclaycard businesses.

Barclays has already looked at restructuring its investment bank division and recently announced that it would be cutting 7,000 jobs as part of the 19,000 losses over its entire operations. The bank added that it had set aside around £900 million to compensate customers that had been mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance (PPI). This took its overall total to £5 billion to cope with a scandal that has affected many retail banks.

Speaking about Barclay's latest financial results, Antony Jenkins, the bank's chief executive, said: "Performance in the investment bank was impacted by the repositioning under way as well as difficult trading conditions in the quarter, but it is where we expected it to be at this point."

Continued reduction

Barclays also experienced a five per cent drop in investment bank income in its first-quarter financial statement, published in May. The bank reported an adjusted profit of £1.69 billion driven by a 28 per cent fall in revenue at its investment banking business. This has prompted Barclays to re-think its current strategy and announce a restructuring of this arm of its operations.

The bank blamed the change in revenues on "subdued client activity" and a reorganisation of its business but the continued drop in profits has forced it to take more decisive action.

Despite the recent poor profits, Barclays' share price was up 3.23 per cent to 226.15 as 09:10 BST on July 30th.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.