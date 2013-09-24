Banks down this morning FTSE flat as uncertainty continues over US fiscal policy

September 24, 2013 12:19 PM
The FTSE opened flat this morning as there was limited company news to drive the markets. Uncertainty over the US monetary and fiscal policy is still dominating the thoughts of global investors who seem to be reluctant to make big moves.

Banks have been among the biggest fallers and currencies appeared trapped within tight ranges.

The DOW closed lower yesterday for the third consecutive session and futures edged down 10 points this morning.

Technology giant Apple rose by 5% at the close of yesterday, with Blackberry managing to climb up 1%, having been saved by an offer to purchase the struggling smartphone maker.

In the UK, Rolls Royce was the biggest FTSE gainer, up 1.26% whilst Shire Plc was the top loser, down 2.5%.

Also in the red was Premier Foods whose shares slumped up to 8%, having announced that their CFO is to be replaced.

After recent gains, the pound had slipped against the dollar, euro and yen in early trading today.

It’s likely to be a fairly quiet day in terms of figures, but at 3pm we have the US CBI consumer confidence figure; forecast at 79.9.

