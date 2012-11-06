BAE Systems shares higher as UK negotiates arms trade

Shares in BAE Systems have made gains on the London Stock Exchange this morning (November 6th) as David Cameron continues his discussions with leaders from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over arms.

The prime minister arrived in the Gulf yesterday and his talks there are aimed at establishing both a defence and industrial partnership involving cooperation regarding the BAE Systems-built Typhoon fighter jet.

Mr Cameron has promoted the Typhoon to regional leaders during his visit and officials from BAE said the Emiratis have been interested in ordering as many as 60 of the planes.

The UK and Gulf Arab states have historic ties and their areas of mutual interest include facing perceived threats from Iran and securing oil supplies.

At 11:18 GMT, BAE Systems appreciated by 0.9 per cent in London to 320.40p.

Find out about the FTSE 100 and CFD trading at City Index.