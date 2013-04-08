Airline manufacturer Boeing could face significant operating challenges in the near future, with British Airways (BA) believed to be close to completing a multi-billion order for A350 jets from rival Airbus.

Boeing has come under pressure in recent months after its 787 Dreamliner crafts were grounded in January amid serious safety concerns.

BA has traditionally been one of the firm's most loyal customers and so the order would come as a serious blow to the company, with reports suggesting it will move to offer an updated version of its popular 777 mini-jumbo model in an attempt to secure business.

News first emerged yesterday (April 7th) that BA is negotiating the terms of a $7 billion (£4.5 billion) order. According to reports, International Airlines Group – which owns both BA and Spanish airline Iberia – is close to securing the deal for 20 Airbus A350-1000 jets, which currently carry a list price of $332 million dollars.

The A350-1000 crafts are due to come into service in 2017 and will carry around 350 passengers.