Australian Equities ASL

Ausdrill Limited is an exploration and production drilling company. The Company focuses on providing a range of services to mining clients. It operates in four segments: Drilling Services Australia, Contract Mining Services Africa, and Equipment Services & Supplies. The Drilling Services Australia segment is engaged in the provision of drilling services and drilling equipment, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling and wet water well drilling in Australia. The Contract Mining Services Africa segment is engaged in the provision of mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling and earthmoving in Africa.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2019 11:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ausdrill Limited is an exploration and production drilling company. The Company focuses on providing a range of services to mining clients. It operates in four segments: Drilling Services Australia, Contract Mining Services Africa, and Equipment Services & Supplies. The Drilling Services Australia segment is engaged in the provision of drilling services and drilling equipment, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling and wet water well drilling in Australia. The Contract Mining Services Africa segment is engaged in the provision of mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling and earthmoving in Africa.

Taking a look at the Daily chart for ASL a significant low pattern is in place with a double bottom shown across the December 2018 and January 2019 period.  Price has continued to post higher lows (HL) with the recent breakout over $1.25 moving back to test this level. Todays price action is a bullish flag breakout with the potential to test $1.55 resistance.     Stop Loss is shown at $1.19, price moving back to this level would infer a trend breakdown.

Australian Equities ASL

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.