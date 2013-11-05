Aussie slides on RBA rate decision UK PMI data expected to signal further recovery

Overnight the markets are still in tight ranges, with AUD/USD having had the biggest fall on comments from the RBA that the Aussie is ‘uncomfortably […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2013 8:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Overnight the markets are still in tight ranges, with AUD/USD having had the biggest fall on comments from the RBA that the Aussie is ‘uncomfortably high’. The RBA still kept rates at record lows at 2.5%.

Today UK services PMI will be released and is expected to come in at 60.4 so the markets will be looking for continued strong data and recovery from this. From the US, ISM non-manufacturing PMI is expected at 54.2 so is still above the growth mark of 50.

USD is expecting to be consolidating until important data releases on Thursday and Friday this week, with GDP and NFP expecting weaker data due to the government shutdown last month, which will in turn push the tapering question back another month. There’s also the GBP rate decision and EU rate decision on Thursday as well, so we are looking at a very volatile end to this week.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3490 1.3450 1.3440 | Resistance 1.3525 1.3555 1.3585

 


USD/JPY

Supports 98.20 97.80 97.50 | Resistance 98.80 99.00 99.20

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5935 1.5890 1.5850  | Resistance 1.5980 1.6050 1.6100

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.