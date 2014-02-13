AUD USD retreats from rally highs

AUD/USD (see daily chart below) has tentatively retreated from a recent two-week-long rally that brought the currency pair up to a high of 0.9066 on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2014 3:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (see daily chart below) has tentatively retreated from a recent two-week-long rally that brought the currency pair up to a high of 0.9066 on Wednesday.

That high was just slightly short of the previous high in mid-January of 0.9076.

The fact that the pair has tentatively turned back down at this key resistance area lends strength to a potential resumption of the bearish trend that has been in place since the April 2013 high near 1.0600.

Although the pair has been above its 50-day moving average for more than a week, it’s still well below its 200-day moving average, which suggests a continued bearish bias.

 


Within the current rally, a few price areas remain the key support/resistance levels to watch.

To the upside, the noted 0.9066-0.9076 zone continues to be the most important near-term resistance area.

If the pair is subsequently able to break out above this resistance, a further rally within the overall downtrend should be in order, with further upside resistance around the 0.9150 level and the 200-day moving average.

To the downside, the 0.8850 level should serve as intermediate support, with late-January’s three-and-a-half year low of 0.8659 serving as the major downside support level.

A breakdown below that level should begin to target further downside objectives around 0.8600 and 0.8300.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.