Asian markets trading higher Commonwealth Bank of Australia dominates reporting season today

Asian markets were trading higher at midday, with property stocks pushing the Hang Seng Index with gains. In Australia, the reporting season is well on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 15, 2012 5:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets were trading higher at midday, with property stocks pushing the Hang Seng Index with gains.

In Australia, the reporting season is well on its way with the largest bank – Commonwealth Bank of Australia – reporting earnings of $3.58 billion, which is in line with expectations.

The interim result is in line with market expectations with cash earnings of $3.58bn. The result was driven by an improvement in all divisions except for wealth management which has no doubt been impacted by weakness in equities markets. The interim dividend of 137 cents per share was slightly below market estimates of around 141 cents per share so there might be some very slight disappointment here.

Our focus is on two areas – loan quality and funding. On loan quality, impairment costs were down during the period – $545m compared to $722m last year. We also note the improvement in loan arrears. Total loans in arrears but not yet impaired – i. e. loans where repayments have been made but not yet written off by the bank – totaled $9.9bn which is actually down from the $10.6bn reported in June last year. It seems like the recent round of interest rate cuts from the RBA is helping address the rate of arrears.

On funding, total deposits in Australia have continued to grow – up from $363bn to $385bn since June last year. This highlights the strength in CBA’s ability to raise money within its core domestic market to fund lending growth. CBA still generates around 62% of its total funding from customer deposits, up from around 60%. Net interest margins were down slightly from 2.25% in June to 2.15% in December but the decline is not significant enough to threaten earnings.

Another company reporting today is Westfield Group, which announced that it is divesting US and UK assets and redeploying cash into a buyback and opportunities elsewhere. The market loves a buyback, particularly in the real estate sector where many companies have been trading at a discount to book value.

The rotation of assets is part of a renewed strategy to target development in emerging opportunities, deploying the global experience in building quality retail assets. We wouldn’t be surprised if Westfield moves into other BRIC economies having recently secured development opportunities in Brazil. India and China are real possibility though maybe a few years away.

Australian listed Carsales.com said net earnings grew by 20% during the half despite increasing the number of staff by 10%. There was solid growth across all revenue divisions, despite some weakness in private listing, but the leverage to dealers is proving quite resilient.

The results show the ability to achieve very strong returns on equity in a nicely crafted niche segment.  Carsales.com estimates 75% of all time spent looking at automotive classifieds websites around Australia was done on their network of sites. The group has around $25m of cash on balance sheet and we hope it invests well to ensure it remains the dominant player, knowing very well the fate of other classifieds businesses which let technology creep up on their once dominant market position.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.