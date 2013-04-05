Asian markets slip amid growing concerns

The potential conflict between North and South Korea and threat of bird flu in China have combined to damage Asian markets.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 5, 2013 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian shares fell to their lowest level in three months today (April 5th), with concerns regarding the potential conflict in the Korean peninsula and bird flu in China serving to subdue traders.

The MSCI's Asia-Pacific share index for those outside of Japan dropped by 1.1 per cent as of 08:00 BST, largely due to the fact Hong Kong shares slid by 2.4 per cent and there was a 1.7 per cent decline in South Korean shares.

Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment in Hong Kong, told Reuters: "Everything is combining today to hurt the market. The bird flu issue is at the top of people's minds now."

The country's shares slumped to a four-month low today, with the sectors most sensitive to growth falling sharply on reports a new strain of bird flu in China could damage the local economy.

US payroll data is due to be released later in the session, which could have a significant impact on Asian markets. Investors reportedly see improving numbers in this area as key when considering risk and the release is expected to show a 200,000 increase in jobs last month, though the jobless rate is anticipated to remain at 7.7 per cent.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.