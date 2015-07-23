Asian markets mixed after US earnings

Asian stock markets were mixed today (July 23rd) after a weak session on Wall Street, despite investors welcoming the news that Greece's parliament approved a new set of reforms demanded by creditors.

US stocks slipped overnight on weak earnings from IT and telecommunication firms. Shares of Apple fell 4.2 per cent after the tech giant posted lower-than-expected results. In addition, Microsoft posted its biggest quarterly loss, with shares tumbling 3.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Greece's parliament approved new creditor-demanded reforms to the judiciary and banking systems in a bid to receive a third bailout worth around €85 billion (£60 billion).

Investors also welcomed a smaller-than-expected interest rates cut from New Zealand central bank.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 per cent to 20,675.04 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.7 per cent to 25,469.62. The Shanghai Composite index gained one per cent to 4,066.55. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.2 per cent to 5,601.80 and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2 per cent to 2,061.34.