Asian markets mixed after recent gains

Asian markets gave a mixed performance today after strong gains on Wall Street.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 25, 2014 2:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets were mixed today (July 25th) following record gains on Wall Street on strong manufacturing data from China as well as the eurozone.

In New York, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high after data showed new claims for US unemployment insurance were down to an eight-year low last week.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West also appeared to ease after Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was downed last week, killing all 298 people onboard. 

Worries about aggressive sanctions against Russia have dimmed after the separatists released a train packed with bodies and handed over the aircraft's black boxes.

Japanese stocks rallied today as the yen weakened and domestic inflation data came out in line with market expectations.

Tokyo rose 0.57 per cent to 15,387.28 and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.5 per cent to 2,115.53. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.3 percent to 2,036.20.

Other Asian markets performed less well, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng nearly flat at 24,247.20 and India's Sensex little changed at 26,265.01. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2 per cent to 5,575.50.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.