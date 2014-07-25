Asian markets mixed after recent gains

Asian markets were mixed today (July 25th) following record gains on Wall Street on strong manufacturing data from China as well as the eurozone.

In New York, the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high after data showed new claims for US unemployment insurance were down to an eight-year low last week.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West also appeared to ease after Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was downed last week, killing all 298 people onboard.

Worries about aggressive sanctions against Russia have dimmed after the separatists released a train packed with bodies and handed over the aircraft's black boxes.

Japanese stocks rallied today as the yen weakened and domestic inflation data came out in line with market expectations.

Tokyo rose 0.57 per cent to 15,387.28 and China's Shanghai Composite added 0.5 per cent to 2,115.53. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.3 percent to 2,036.20.

Other Asian markets performed less well, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng nearly flat at 24,247.20 and India's Sensex little changed at 26,265.01. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2 per cent to 5,575.50.

