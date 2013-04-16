Asian markets fall following Boston marathon explosions

Explosions at the Boston marathon weighed heavily on Asian markets.


Asian markets are down across the board this morning (April 16th) following the news of explosions at the Boston Marathon in the US.

At least two blasts were registered close to the finish line of the race yesterday and reports are currently claiming there have been three fatalities, with dozens of people injured.

The Nikkei was down by 0.41 per cent at 08:10 BST, while the ASX had dropped by 0.46 per cent at the same time.

Speaking to BBC News, Vishnu Varathan of Japanese bank Mizhuo explained the explosions at the Boston Marathon have reminded investors that the world can be "unsafe".

"While it has happened far away from Asia, it is likely to trigger concerns and fears over Asia's known-unknowns," he said.

Mr Varathan highlighted potential issues such as the Korean peninsula tensions and the ongoing territorial dispute between China and Japan.

Analysts recently claimed they expect the Nikkei to be up 40 per cent by the end of 2013, while the yen is going to drop 18 per cent against the dollar.

