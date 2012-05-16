Asian markets all in the red

To say Asian stocks were lower would be an understatement. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was last trading 3.3% lower, led by heavy losses in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 16, 2012 8:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

To say Asian stocks were lower would be an understatement. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was last trading 3.3% lower, led by heavy losses in Hong Kong, Australia, Korea and Indonesia.

Australia’s ASX200 finished 2.4% lower at the close with resources – including BHP and Rio Tinto – leading the market lower.

On the former, Chairman Jac Nasser today told an audience in Sydney that future spending worth $80bn, as previously targeted, might need to be postponed. “We should pause, take a deep breath and wait and see where the pieces fall around the world,” he said while not quantifying the actual amount of spending to be cut.

We note this because BHP is a globally significant miner, with operations all around the world and a market capitalisation which makes it one of the largest listed companies across the entire Asian region.

BHP’s spending intentions will no doubt flow through the industry and there will be a direct impact to the reported investment pipeline across the globe, hurting sentiment around mining contractors and other construction companies.

The Reserve Bank of Australia for example has held the huge pipeline of future minerals project as a key reason for holding higher rates over the past few years. This is an example of just one implication to markets from BHP’s comments.

In currencies, the Australian dollar fell below 99 US cents to last trade at 98.98. The Euro also continues to struggle, last trading at 126.98 against the US dollar as Greece looks towards interim measures that pave the way for another election, no doubt providing more doubt around markets about the future of the southern European nation.

Commodities were lower as well, with gold falling by a significant amount to last settle at US$1532/oz. Copper looks set to open weaker when trading resumes in London, indicating around US$3.46/oz.

It seems like the US$3.30/lb test might come sooner than expected. All eyes will be on US trading tonight with industrial output numbers due this evening Asian time.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.