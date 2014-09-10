Apple unveils new watch and iPhone devices

Apple has unveiled its first new products since the death of co-founder of Steve Jobs.


September 10, 2014 10:45 AM
Apple has unveiled a range of new products including a smartwatch known as the Apple Watch.

The watch is the first new product since the launch of the iPad and the first since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs. Alongside the Apple Watch, the company has unveiled the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which are slightly larger than previous models. It also launched Apple Pay, a service which the company is hoping will "replace the wallet".

Representing the company's first wearable device, Apple Watch is designed to rival other smart watches already available on the market and the company will want to continue its trend of joining a sector relatively late and then changing its direction. The smartwatch works by using a "digital crown", a dial on the side that allows content to be either magnified or scrolled through and can act as a home button when pressed inwards.

As with recent Apple products, the Apple Watch will have Siri functionality, the company's voice-controlled "personal assistant". The smartwatch can connect to a person's iPhone providing notifications as well as acting as a heart monitor and showing maps.

Tim Cook, Apple chief executive, said: “This is the most personal device we’ve ever created. We’ve set up to make the best watch in the world. One that is precise. It’s synced with a universal time standard.”

Despite the company releasing its first new technology since the iPad, the markets responded poorly. Shares in Apple dropped 0.38 per cent to 97.99 at 04:10 ET on September 10th with concerns still remaining over its iCloud security following a leak of intimate celebrity pictures.

Topless pictures of actress Jennifer Lawrence, among others, were stolen and published online, placing focus on Apple's iCloud security. Following the leak, Mr Cook stated that the company would be upgrading its systems.

