Apple reveals new iPhones

New iPhones have been unveiled by Apple at an industry event held in California.

The company revealed the top-end iPhone 5S and a cheaper iPhone 5C, which is the first time the firm has launched two major devices at once.

Touch technology is a major leap for the iPhone 5S and it has been claimed it will help to combat the theft of the smartphones, while the iPhone 5C is aimed at consumers on a budget.

China, Australia, the US, the UK and Canada will get the new iPhones on September 20th, when they go on sale.

"Touch ID is actually quite an elegant solution to an ever more significant problem: namely, the theft of mobile devices and, perhaps even more critically, the information stored on those devices," said Windsor Holden from the tech consultancy Juniper Research.

When the Nasdaq opens later in the day, the share price of Apple will open the index at 494.64, which is a slight drop after the company recently pushed through the 500 barrier.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index