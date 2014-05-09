Apple linked to massive Beats deal

Apple is rumoured to be preparing a massive offer for Beats.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2014 11:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Apple fell yesterday (May 8th) after rumours started to spread that the company is preparing a massive bid for Beats.

Reports in the Financial Times and other media outlets speculated that a $3.2 billion (£1.9 billion) bid could be on the table, which would be Apple's largest acquisition so far by a distance.

Music producer Jimmy Iovine and hip-hop star Dr Dre founded Beats in 2008 and the company's famous chunky headphones quickly became ubiquitous. The company later announced a music streaming service as a direct competitor to services such as Spotify.

It is only a few months since Beats took a $500 million (£295 million) investment from Carlyle that valued the company at more than $1 billion, meaning Apple would be paying a heavy price for the firm if it was to move forward with a deal.

Acquisitions

Richard Lane, analyst at Moody's, said: "In terms of acquisitions, Apple has been very, very light in their activity. I don't think they’ve spent $1 billion in any of the last four years."

The launch of Beats Music may have spooked Apple into pursuing a deal for the company, as the services looks set to become a dangerous competitor for Apple's iTunes product. Subscription is a rapidly growing area of the music industry, while digital sales have been an area of concern for artists and record labels alike.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook stated recently that his company was "on the prowl" for new acquisitions, prompting speculation linking Apple with a potential takeover of various up-and-coming new technology businesses.

While Google and Facebook have been regularly vacuuming up promising new businesses – often with a large price tag for the privilege – Apple has been lagging behind in this area for the last few years.

Facebook made headlines with its takeover deal for photo-sharing app Instagram, while a deal for Snapchat was rumoured to be on the table from Mark Zuckerberg's company as well. Facebook also recently completed a huge deal for instant messaging service WhatsApp.

Apple stocks fell 0.73 per cent yesterday, dropping 0.26 per cent in after-hours trade.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.