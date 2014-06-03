Apple announces new software

Apple announced new operating systems and storage solutions at a major event held yesterday (June 2nd), although some commentators were disappointed with the lack of a new device.

The company revealed internet-based storage app iCloud Drive, as well as upgrades to its mobile and desktop operating systems and a boost to integration for both calls and messages across different Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads.

But Apple analysts were concerned there was no new product announced by Apple, which has faced accusations of a lack of innovation since the death of former chief executive Steve Jobs.

Geoff Blaber, an analyst at the CCS Insight consultancy, described the new systems as "ambitious", pointing out Apple is moving into new segments for the first time.

Dropbox and WhatsApp

Apple will be taking on companies such as Dropbox with its new internet storage solution, while the improved integration between devices has drawn comparisons with WhatsApp, which was recently bought by Facebook in a massive deal. Mr Jobs had urged Apple to make a move for WhatsApp before his passing, but the company elected not to take his advice and the firm was eventually sold to Facebook in a $19 billion (£11.3 billion) deal.

Mr Blaber said: "Critics will complain of no new devices but the Worldwide Developers Conference creates the foundation for the products Tim Cook is promising in the second half of the year."

It is not yet clear whether or not users will be able to access iCloud Drive via their Android devices, so there may still be problems for those who want to use both iOS and Android products for different purposes.

Apple's software engineering vice-president Craig Federighi also revealed HomeKit, which takes advantage of the growing Internet of Things trend to allow users to control their home environment with apps on their smartphones.

The company announced Health, an app which measures users' personalised healthcare statistics, at the event as well.

Apple's share price fell by 0.69 per cent on the Nasdaq yesterday, falling back by 0.04 per cent in after-hours trading on the US stock market last night.

