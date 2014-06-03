Apple announces new software

New operating systems and storage solutions were revealed by Apple.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 3, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Apple announced new operating systems and storage solutions at a major event held yesterday (June 2nd), although some commentators were disappointed with the lack of a new device.

The company revealed internet-based storage app iCloud Drive, as well as upgrades to its mobile and desktop operating systems and a boost to integration for both calls and messages across different Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads.

But Apple analysts were concerned there was no new product announced by Apple, which has faced accusations of a lack of innovation since the death of former chief executive Steve Jobs.

Geoff Blaber, an analyst at the CCS Insight consultancy, described the new systems as "ambitious", pointing out Apple is moving into new segments for the first time.

Dropbox and WhatsApp

Apple will be taking on companies such as Dropbox with its new internet storage solution, while the improved integration between devices has drawn comparisons with WhatsApp, which was recently bought by Facebook in a massive deal. Mr Jobs had urged Apple to make a move for WhatsApp before his passing, but the company elected not to take his advice and the firm was eventually sold to Facebook in a $19 billion (£11.3 billion) deal.

Mr Blaber said: "Critics will complain of no new devices but the Worldwide Developers Conference creates the foundation for the products Tim Cook is promising in the second half of the year."

It is not yet clear whether or not users will be able to access iCloud Drive via their Android devices, so there may still be problems for those who want to use both iOS and Android products for different purposes.

Apple's software engineering vice-president Craig Federighi also revealed HomeKit, which takes advantage of the growing Internet of Things trend to allow users to control their home environment with apps on their smartphones.

The company announced Health, an app which measures users' personalised healthcare statistics, at the event as well.

Apple's share price fell by 0.69 per cent on the Nasdaq yesterday, falling back by 0.04 per cent in after-hours trading on the US stock market last night.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.