Airbus 8216 committed 8217 to UK manufacturing

The aircraft manufacturer says it has no intention of pulling manufacturing from the UK if the country leaves the EU.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 16, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Critics of the plan to hold a referendum on whether the UK should leave the European Union have warned that if a 'Brexit' were to occur, a number of companies may choose to move their operations out of Britain.

On Tuesday (June 16th), the chief executive of Airbus, Fabrice Bregier, told the BBC that he has "no intention" of pulling his company's manufacturing out of the UK should the country vote to leave the EU.

Speaking at the Paris Airshow, Mr Bregier said that his company was committed to its 16,000 employees based in the UK and that there were no plans to relocate the aircraft manufacturer's British factories. He also admitted that he would have to make a judgement about what the consequences would be for his business following the referendum.

Mr Bregier's comments contradict those made by Airbus UK's chief executive Paul Kahn. Last month, Mr Kahn said that the company would reconsider future investment in the UK if the country voted to leave the EU.

Mr Kahn also said that the UK must compete for international investment, adding that the best way to guarantee this is by remaining part of the EU.

"I believe that it is vital for a company such as Airbus to come out and make a stand in favour of Britain remaining in the European Union," he explained.

Date of the referendum

On Monday, ministers in Whitehall tabled an amendment to the EU referendum bill, ruling out the possibility of holding the referendum vote on May 5th, 2016. This would have been the same day as Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish assembly elections and local elections.

This means that the referendum is likely to take place in the autumn of 2016 or in 2017, despite calls for the vote to come sooner.

The BBC reports that many businesses have raised concerns about the level of uncertainty that delaying the referendum could cause. These companies have warned that putting off the vote could cause economic harm as investment decisions could be postponed as a result.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.