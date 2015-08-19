Accenture acquires Total Logistics

The deal brings new capabilities to the firm.


August 19, 2015 8:36 AM
Accenture, a global firm that specialises in management consulting, technology services and outsourcing has acquired Total Logistics.

In a press release, Accenture explained that the move will help to strengthen the company’s supply chain capabilities and enhance its ability to help companies across a number of industries - such as retail and consumer goods – compete in today’s digital world.

Total Logistics has extensive experience in helping clients improve their distribution networks and supply chains. The company has helped retailers and their suppliers move products through the supply chain, with results for clients being improved service performance and cost reductions.

Lucy Larkin, managing director of Accenture’s UK retail practice explained that consumers expect to be able to shop using any channel they choose – and they also require fast and reliable delivery. However, this can pose logistical and financial challenges for retailers.

“In this environment, it becomes critical for retailers to transform their supply chain models to enable a more real-time, digitally enabled service,” she said, adding that the acquisition of Total Logistics should ensure that Accenture has the tools needed to help clients “achieve better business outcomes from their digital transformation programmes”.

Managing director of Total Logistics, Andy Keith, noted that his firm has more than 25 years of experience working on strategy, design and implementation in the supply chain and logistics sector.

“As part of Accenture – with its broad industry skills and global reach – we will be able to help clients transform their businesses and make sure they are prepared to better serve their customers both now and in the future.

Other recent acquisitions.

The acquisition of Total Logistics is the second that Accenture has recently made.

Earlier this month, Accenture also acquired Schlumberger Business consulting. The company said the move will help expand its strategy capabilities in the upstream oil and gas sectors.

And in June, the company acquired Javelin Group, which provides strategy consulting and digital transformation services.

