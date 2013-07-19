A fall in the European stock markets was seen this morning

After a seven week high a fall in the European stock markets was seen this morning. A disappointing result from some Wall Street heavyweights last […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 19, 2013 11:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

After a seven week high a fall in the European stock markets was seen this morning. A disappointing result from some Wall Street heavyweights last night leading to a loss of 0.3% on the U.K.’s FTSE 100, while France’s CAC 40 index dropped 0.4% and Germany’s DAX 30 gave up 0.5%.

Retailers posted gains, with shares of Marks & Spencer Group PLC up 1.9%, Next PLC 1.6% higher and Kingfisher PLC rising 1.8%.

Among other outstanding gainers, shares of London Stock Exchange Group PLC jumped 7.4% after the company reported a 39% rise in first-quarter revenue.

Easy Jet PLC climbed 4.2% after J.P. Morgan lifted the airline to overweight from underweight.

Banks were also escalating. Shares of Barclays PLC rose 2.4%, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC gained 4% and HSBC Holdings PLC added 1.3%.

Oil firms further rose, tracking a gain for oil prices. BG Group PLC added 1.4%, Royal Dutch Shell PLC rose 0.6% and BP PLC picked up 0.8%.

Google and Microsoft have missed earnings expectations for the second quarter. Shares in both companies fell by more than 4% in after-hours trading.

Looking at economic data the G20 backed a fundamental rethink of the rules on taxing multinational corporations, which was held by the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Russia. Also at 9:30am this morning the UK public Finances and Public Net Borrowing will be released.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.