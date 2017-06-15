5 shares for a tough week in retail

Traders pound sterling, sterling hits retailers

A tough week for UK stocks, particularly retail stocks, was made worse on Thursday by a largely unforeseen upsurge of hawkishness at the Bank of England. May retail sales day released on the same day compounded existing pressures on the pound, keeping retail shares in red. Sales fell more sharply than expected in May, with a 1.2% monthly decline when a 0.8% fall was forecast by economists. The slide came after a large surge in sales in the month before. The pattern ties in with the view that British inflation is beginning to bite, as retailers push up prices to offset rising import prices linked to sterling’s collapse. This week separate data showed UK earnings after inflation contracted at the fastest pace since 2014 in the three months to April, and that prices leapt 2.9% in the year to May, the biggest rise in four years. In its Thursday Retail Sales release, the ONS noted "Increased retail prices across all sectors seem to be a significant factor in slowing growth."

These consumer-related economic readings have created a cocktail of sour sentiment for British retail stocks.

Few ‘winners’

Online ‘fast fashion’ retail firms boohoo.com and ASOS , remained in relative favour on Thursday, falling the least, followed by Burberry , the FTSE 100-listed haute couture house that has more to do with luxury retail demand from overseas than on the high street per se.

and , remained in relative favour on Thursday, falling the least, followed by , the FTSE 100-listed haute couture house that has more to do with luxury retail demand from overseas than on the high street per se. Supermarkets, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s also fell a more modest 2%-3% than most retailing peers. The ONS had pointed out earlier that “Non-food stores were the main contributing factors to this slowdown”

Contenders and strugglers

Since we believe investors are continuing to rate retail shares both on their ability to grow sales and their resilience to segment-specific slowdowns, we think cash flow remains a sharp differentiator. We offer 5 shares that reflect that view.