Peloton To Ride Higher

Peloton has rallied over 50%, it could have further to ride

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 2, 2020 9:20 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
This In the current market downturn, traders are scanning the markets for stocks which are outperforming and riding against the tide. Peloton, is achieving just this. Furthermore, there is a good chance that its strong ride will continue even after the current restriction on movement end.

With the number of people in lock down increasing and the potential length of the imposed lock down’s also being stretched, people are turning to home workouts to keep fit and occupied during these testing times.

This is good news for Peloton, which sells home workout equipment and streamed exercise classes through a subscription service. It also offers, through an app, workouts for people without its exercise equipment. Total downloads of this app have increased 5 fold in March compared to February. According to analysts at Evercore ISI the conversion rate from the app to equipment is just shy of 10%. The Peloton stores in New York and London may be closed, but deliveries to new customers are still being made.

Whilst indications are pointing to blowout quarter thanks to the coronavirus lock down, figures were impressive even before the outbreak despite a lukewarm IPO. In Q2, reported in December 2019, revenue rose +77% to $446.3 million up from $269.9 million. Recent review activity and scores indicate that consumers’ attitudes towards peloton continue to improve despite its hefty price tag.

Peloton for life not just for quarantine
The bikes are expensive at around £1900. If someone invests that amount of money into exercise equipment, the chances are it is because they are looking to continue using the equipment and streaming services going forward after the quarantine ends. The same could be said for the app, if people have tried out home exercising and enjoyed the experience there is a good chance that they may try to continue the habit after the lock down period ends. 

Chart thoughts
After dropping to a low of $17.70 (16th March) the stock has surged over 55% in just two weeks to its current price of $27.96. Far outperforming the Nasdaq, which has gained just 7%.
A meaningful move over its 100 sma (4 hour chart) at $28.50 could see more bulls jump in.


Related tags: Tech Stocks Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.