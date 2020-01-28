Microsoft Earnings Preview

According to FactSet data among 35 analysts covering Microsoft stock, 33 have a buy rating, 2 have hold and 0 have sell.

Chart thoughts

Microsoft trades above its 50, 100 & 200 sma in a bullish chart. Whilst it tested the 50 sma earlier this week, a rebound in the price means it is currently around 2% above the 50 sma.

Immediate support can be seen at yesterday’s low $160. Whilst resistance can be seen at the all-time high of $168.19.



