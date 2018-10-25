Global stocks decline as anxiety mounts

European stock markets took their cue from the heavy selloffs in the US and Asia to open lower Thursday as bigger picture concerns about the US economy reasserted themselves.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 25, 2018 7:01 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European stock markets took their cue from the heavy selloffs in the US and Asia to open lower Thursday as bigger picture concerns about the US economy reasserted themselves.

Fast rising interest rates and the first signals of a slowing economy combined with a potentially protracted trade conflict with China and increased regulation constricting the high flying FANG stocks took their toll on US shares. The positive momentum seen in the DJIA only a few weeks ago seems to have completely evaporated as the index dropped more than 600 points on the day. Over the last few trading sessions the Dow and the S&P 500 declined so sharply that all of their gains for this year have been erased.

Mario Draghi’s unenviable position

ECB President Mario Draghi will be in an interesting position later today when he is due to hold a news conference following the meeting of the bank’s monetary policy makers. The former Bank of Italy governor who was a proponent of Italy following the EU’s fiscal rules is likely to face questions about his country’s budget plans for next year which are in clear breach of those same rules. The European Commission has already slapped Italy’s lawmakers’ wrists asking for a rewrite of the budget in the next three weeks. The markets will be keen to hear if the ECB may use any purchases to prop up Italy’s failing bond market and about any plans to ensure sufficient liquidity for Italy’s banks.

Oil drops despite looming Iran sanctions

Brent crude dipped to just under $76 despite looming Iran sanctions as a selloff in US and Asian stocks triggered concerns about a corresponding decline in oil demand. Although part of the decrease from the heady level of $86 earlier this month was triggered by Saudi Arabia indicating that it would raise production should the sanctions start causing any supply deficit for Western buyers, fear and anxiety about the global economy are currently playing a bigger role in the oil price than the actual fundamentals of supply and demand.

Related tags: Abe Google Brent Italy Europe Oil China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 25, 2023 02:36 PM
        Chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Eyes turn to Big Tech earnings season
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 19, 2023 09:35 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.