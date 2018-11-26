Global markets rally in an optimistic start to the week

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 26, 2018 12:38 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Optimism was the name of the game in trading on Monday as the FTSE joined its European peers rallying higher. As shoppers were taking advantage of Cyber Monday discounts, bargain hunters were also scouring global markets. On the FTSE, rebounding oil prices, boosting oil majors and a strong showing from financials overshadowed a drop in base metal prices dragging on the miners.

Banks put in a noticeably strong performance with the likes of HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays dominating the upper reaches of the FTSE. Banks surged thanks to a double whammy of Brexit optimism, following the signing off the Brexit deal by EU leaders, and the spill over effect from Italy potentially avoiding disciplinary procedures from Brussels.

Italian banks jump on Italian budget progress

The Italian banking sector enjoyed its best session since June amid signs that the Italian government was bowing to pressure over its excessive spending plans. Rome’s draft budget had put the country on course for disciplinary action from Brussels. Talk today of reducing next years budget deficit to as low as 2% of GDP down for 2.4% in the original draft budget, is definitely a step in the right direction. Not only is it a sign at the 11th hour of the Italian government showing a more conciliatory tone, but it is also a significant climb-down. Reducing the budget deficit by 0.3% - 0.4% would make a difference to Italy’s position, particularly given that the vulnerability of the Italian economy.

Draghi sends euro lower

The euro surged early on, on signs of progress in Italy; however, pulled off session highs later in the day. Weaker than forecast IFO business sentiment data, in addition to Draghi’s acknowledgement of a recent softening in eurozone data unnerved euro traders sending the euro lower. Whilst underlying drivers of domestic demand continue, risks relating to protectionism, global growth and market volatility remain prominent. With the additional help of a slightly stronger dollar, the euro has given up all its gains and is back at break even.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday keep retailers in focus

Retailers were in focus on both sides of the Atlantic, as spending figures came rolling in from across the weekend. With US consumers spending 24% more than a year ago the likes of Amazon were moving higher. Black Friday sales in the US reportedly hit $6.2 billion, whilst UK sales are expected to touch £7.7 billion from Friday through to Monday. Given the struggles that the UK high street has suffered across the year, these figures could be an encouraging sign that the retailers are off to a strong start to the all-important holiday season. However, the data could also be a sign that the consumer is becoming savvier and taking advantage of significant discounts ahead of a notoriously expensive few weeks.

Related tags: Barclays Abe UK 100 Italy Europe Oil

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Barclays articles

tesla_03
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Lloyds & Barclays earnings preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 21, 2024 04:00 AM
    GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 27, 2023 07:54 AM
      £20 Pound notes scattered around
      FTSE 100: Q1 banks earnings preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 26, 2023 06:36 AM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        UK bank stocks in 2023: Where next for Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays and HSBC?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        February 22, 2023 02:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.