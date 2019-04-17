FTSE under pressure

European markets are mixed this morning with the FTSE initially being dragged lower by Bunzl shares but then slowly recovering. Utility and mining companies were also a drag on the London index. The DAX and CAC are trading just above the flat line with the French index helped by L’Oreal which turned in expectations-beating results.



China’s industrial growth boosts Asian shares



Trading signals coming from Asia are all positive this morning as China reported steady quarterly economic growth despite expectations of a slowdown. The country’s industrial production increased sharply according to official data and consumer demand showed signs of improvement. With the resolution to the trade dispute between the US and China within reach Asian markets are mostly pulling higher.



Bunzl’s surprise decline



Bunzl investors had a shock this morning when shares in the outsourcing company plunged 13% after the company reported a slowdown in underlying revenue growth. The company said recently it is looking to grow through acquisitions and has announced that it has bought Dutch distributor of specialist packaging Coolpack.



A quiet day for sterling?



The forex market has been sedate this week mostly because the flow of Brexit news has ceased for a moment and MPs are taking time off. With the week being shortened by holidays the volumes of trade are lower than usual and sterling is trading flat against the greenback and marginally lower against the euro. The dollar is weaker as concerns are rising that the US markets are in a bubble.



