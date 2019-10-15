FTSE higher pound bounces as Brexit talks continue

The FTSE is showing signs of optimism with banks leading the index higher on the back of continued Brexit negotiations.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 15, 2019 8:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is showing signs of optimism with banks leading the index higher on the back of continued Brexit negotiations. While what is happening between the UK and the EU negotiators can’t really be called deal progress, at least the negotiations are still going, providing a small glimmer of hope that by the end of the week the PM will have something to bring home to show MPs in time for the October 19 deadline.

The pound has bounced almost a full half a percentage against the dollar and similarly strengthened 0.53% against the euro.

The day in Asia ended mixed with most indexes finishing higher except in China where the Shanghai and Hong Kong indexes struggled because of recent weak economic data.

Later this week China will release its Q3 GDP which is expected to come in either flat or marginally weaker from Q2, enough to keep markets jittery.

What is worse the data from recent months points to a sustained economic slowdown that does not only hark back to trade wars but is a deeper domestic issue, as the country struggles to keep the pace of expansion going at the same level that it enjoyed for the better part of three decades. A slowdown in China is probably the most worrying for commodity markets implying a drop in demand over the coming quarters.

London-listed miners are all showing signs of erosion this morning in anticipation of the Chinese economic data while oil has dropped below the key $60 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
Yesterday 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
Yesterday 06:25 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
Yesterday 11:00 AM
Crude oil drifts into pivotal level, bears circle gold: European Open
Yesterday 04:42 AM
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
Yesterday 01:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.