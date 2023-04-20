Indices continue to mark time, risk levels low

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
April 20, 2023 7:51 PM
1 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The major Indices appeared to be on hold as they drift into the weekend, with traders marking time ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to new lows. Gold fell below $2,000 for the first time in weeks. Earnings which are generally meeting or beating expectations are offset by a much anticipated May rate rise. This sanguine outlook could in itself pose a risk to the market’s immediate direction, with little room for negative news.

Wall Street is resigned to another Fed rate hike in early May, but it believes that will be followed by a pause, followed by rate cuts. Traders believe that the economy can withstand that without any additional significant pain. The interesting question remains whether this will be enough to curb inflation. Economic data suggests more resiliency in the economy, which is why the Federal Reserve fears ending rate increases too quickly.

The low level that the VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, suggests that stock traders feel well positioned currently in the stock market unless or until new information emerges to suggest additional downside risks.

Purchasing manager’s survey suggest economy still resilient

  • Today's composite purchasing managers flash index for April came in at 53.5, well ahead of expectations, where any number above 50 represents month-on-month growth
  • The manufacturing index component of the survey rose to 50.4, up from analyst expectations of 49.2
  • The services index component came in at 53.7, up from analyst expectations of 51.5

Financial markets calm

  • At the time of writing, the broad S&P 500 index and tech-heavy NASDAQ were both unchanged at 4,129 and 12,1057
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, was 16.9
  • The dollar index was flat at 101.8, with major cross rates unchanged
  • Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries fell held steady at 4.15% and 3.56%, respectively

Gold below $2K, oil bounces off technical support

  • Gold prices were the main story today, down 1.6% to $1,988 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices edged down 0.5% to $77.8, currently bouncing off the 100-day moving
  • The grain and oilseed sector was mostly lower in overnight trade

Chinese stocks sell off

  • The Shanghai Composite Index is down 3% in the past few days
  • Worries about China / US economic decoupling hit stocks, and were increased by reports that the Biden Administration is about to release a new order to further restrain US investment in China
  • New rules are expected to target microchips and other sectors critical to the Chinese economy
  • Chinese traders listened intently to US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s speech yesterday that seemed to be targeted toward calming investors while continuing to move forward with decoupling
  • Chinese military action in Taiwan would be negative for the commodities sector given China’s leading role

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist

Contact: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

 

Related tags: US Bonds Nokia US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US earnings US economy US Election US equities

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Today 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Today 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Today 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Today 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Today 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq reverses course as bond yields rise
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 08:16 PM
    Research
    Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 26, 2023 07:08 PM
      Research
      Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 25, 2023 06:51 PM
        Research
        S&P 500, Oil lead markets
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 24, 2023 06:21 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.