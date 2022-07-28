eToro IPO: Everything you need to know about the eToro SPAC

What is eToro?

eToro is an online stockbroker that enables its users to trade shares, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. It was founded in 2007 in Israel, later launching its European offering in 2013, and US offering in 2019. It now operates in over 140 countries.

eToro provides users with a managed portfolio via their social trading features – the idea that people can copy strategies off other, more experience traders. This helps less experienced traders get their foot in the door with financial markets.

When is the eToro IPO?

eToro was expected to IPO via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal in mid-2022, after a previous delay from December 2021. But in July, eToro announced that the $10 billion deal with FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV) was mutually terminated. The press release cited 'circumstances outside of either party's control', which didn't come as a surprise given how quiet the IPO and SPAC market has been in general due to volatility throughout 2022.

It's likely will make another attempt at going public in the near future, but it will remain to be seen what that will look like: another SPAC deal or a more traditional IPO.

Take a look at other upcoming IPOs

How much is eToro worth?

After the merger, eToro and FTCV were expected to have a combined value of $8.8 billion. This guidance was downgraded in 2022, from the initial $10.4 billion valuation, due to less favourable market conditions. The original deal reflected an implied enterprise value for eToro of about $9.6 billion, so we can assume the second valuation was lower.

By the end of 2020, eToro was rumoured to have been valued at $2.5 billion following an undisclosed sale of shares to a US-based firm. This was a big step up from the company’s last funding round in 2018, which valued eToro at £800 million.

Is eToro profitable?

eToro has yet to reveal its profitability. But the investment service was estimated to have $800 million in cash, and a revenue of $605 million in 2020. While many businesses have suffered due to Covid-19, online trading platforms such as eToro have seen increasing profits caused by volatility on financial markets.

How does eToro make money?

The main way eToro makes money is through trading and non-trading fees charged to users. These include spreads, withdrawal fees, inactivity fees and currency conversion charges. As the number of trades being carried out on the eToro platform has increased dramatically – from roughly 27 million in January 2020 to around 75 million in January 2021 – the company has seen a dramatic boost to its income.

eToro also makes money through what is known as a market maker model, which is very typical among brokers and trading providers. When you open a trade, eToro takes the opposite position on its platform – so if you buy Apple stock, it will match your trade exactly with an order to sell Apple. This means eToro’s exposure to your trades is hedged. If the order book is unbalanced, the broker will hedge using third party liquidity providers.

What is eToro’s business model?

eToro’s business model is based on attracting individual traders who don’t have enough capital to meet other brokers’ requirements. An eToro user will only need $50 in their account to start trading.

These traders can then use thes ‘social investment network’ products OpenBook and WebTrader to follow other investors to copy their trades and use their strategies. This method of trading is often known as ‘social trading’ – it’s more common among beginner traders, who don’t have the time or experience to identify opportunities in the traditional way.

The top traders can earn a monthly salary, commission and cheaper transaction costs for their own trades.

Who are eToro’s competitors?

eToro’s most direct competitor is Robinhood, another trading and investment app focused on the novice trader. Robinhood went public in 2021 but has since been the subject of much criticism, so it will be interesting to see what happens when eToro is subject to market forces.

According to eToro’s press release in March 2021, it has 20 million users – compared to Robinhood’s 13 million.

Who owns eToro?

eToro is owned by its founders Yoni Assia – who is currently chief executive officer – his brother Ronen Assia, the company’s executive director, and their friend David Ring.

Other current owners of eToro shares include Bracket Capital, China Minsheng Financial Holdings, Korea Investment Partners, Digital Currency Group, SoftBank, and Besty Cohen – who is the CEO of the investment group eToro is using to complete their SPAC deal.

Who are the directors of eToro?

Name Position Yoni Assia Chief Executive Officer and Founder Ronen Assia Founder and Executive Director Shalom Berkovitz CFO and Deputy CEO Dr. Hedva Ber Global Chief Operations Officer and Deputy CEO Avi Sela Chief Operation Officer Tuval Chomut Chief Solutions Officer Jonathan Dayan VP Trading Tal Ben-Simon VP Product Israel Kalush VP Engineering Nir Szmulewicz VP Marketing Etay Cohen VP Customer Facing Doron Rosenblum VP Business Solutions Miri Kedem VP Human Resources Elad Lavi VP Corporate Development Meron Shani VP Finance Debbie Kahal General Counsel Guy Hirsch Managing Director for US Robert Francis Managing Director for Australia Lule Dennussue eToro US CEO Kit Wong Managing Director eToro Asia, CEO eToro Singapore Dan Moczulski Managing Director eToro UK Eddy Shalev Board Member Santo Politi Board Member Avner Stepak Board Member

How to trade eToro shares

When eToro lists, you’ll be able to trade its shares in the same way you would any other publicly-traded company on the stock market.

You can trade stocks with City Index with spreads from 0.1%. Follow these easy steps to start trading: