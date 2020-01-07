DAX Potential bearish breakdown below 12900 on Middle East tensions

DAX bears claws are getting ready to strike, watch 12900.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2020 10:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on DAX (Germany 30)



click to enlarge charts

This analysis is an update to our earlier weekly stock indices outlook report published on Mon, 06 Jan (click here for a recap).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 13150

Pivot (key resistance): 13450

Supports: 12900, 12790 & 12600/500

Next resistances: 13600/750 & 14115

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Key elements of the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) are now advocating for potential bearish breakdown below a 4-week old range configuration in place since 19 Nov 2019. Flip to a bearish bias below 13450 key medium-term pivotal resistance and a break below 12900 reinforces a potential corrective down move sequence within a major uptrend phase to target the next supports at 12790 and 12600/500 next.

On the flipside, a clearance above 13450 invalidates the bearish tone for a probe on the current all-time all high area of 13600/750. Only a daily close above 13750 opens up scope for a more pronounced rally to target the next resistance at 14115 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).

Key elements

  • Since its swing high of 19 Nov 2019, the price action of the Index has traced out a medium-term bearish reversal “Double Top” configuration with its neckline support at 12900 and potential bearish breakout exit target at 12600 that confluences with the former swing high areas of 13 Sep/22 Sep/01 Oct 2019.
  • The daily RSI oscillator is now looking vulnerable to the downside as it is testing a key corresponding support at 45 level the 3rd time with a prior bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest medium-term downside momentum of price action is building up.
  • The 12600/500 medium-term support is also defined by a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% retracement of the prior multi-month up move from 15 Aug 2019 low to 02 Jan 2020 low & 1.618 expansion of the latest slide from 03 Jan 2020 high to 06 Jan 2020 low projected from 07 Jan 2020 high.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal


Related tags: Germany 40 Indices Middle East

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.