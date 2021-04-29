Could strong earnings boost Barclays share price over key resistance

Barclays is due to report Friday 30th April. The bank reports as it's share price struggles to move above resistance at 190p.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 29, 2021 8:17 AM
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Barclays is due to report Q1 results on Friday 30th April, before the market open.

Barclays is the last of the big 4 UK banks to report. Its peers, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest have reported strong numbers and Barclays is expected to follow suit.

A strong investment banking division is expected to offset any weakness is the consumer business although fewer defaults are expected. The release of bad loan provisions could see profits surge.

Where next for Barclays share price?

Barclays share price has struggled at strong resistance at 190p over the past few months. Could strong earnings be a catalyst to send the share price through this level back toward pre-pandemic levels?


