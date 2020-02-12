Alibaba Q4 Earnings Preview

The company’s outlook moving forward will be the biggest driver for the stock...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 12, 2020 3:17 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Alibaba Q4 Earnings Preview

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) reports its Q4 earnings tomorrow morning before the bell, and no matter how you look at it, the fourth quarter was a big one for the company.

In the last three months of the year, Alibaba raised $13B in a secondary listing in Hong Kong, closed at a fresh record high above $210, and set a new record with $38.4B in sales on Singles Day alone. For Americans tracking at home, that’s more than US consumers spent online on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day…combined!

In other words, the company’s outlook was looking bright in Q4, and the market has set correspondingly high expectations heading into tomorrow’s earnings release. According to FactSet, analysts are expecting BABA to report $2.27 in EPS (up from $1.82 in Q4 last year) on $22.7B in revenue (up from $17.5B last year). 54 of the 56 analysts tracked by FactSet have “buy” ratings on the stock, with the other two analysts maintaining “hold” ratings, and an overall price target of $242 over the next 12 months.

While the outlook through Q4 was undoubtedly bright, the biggest question on traders’ minds will be around how the outbreak of coronavirus has impacted consumer demand in China. This information will not be in the backward-looking reported figures, but management’s guidance for the year will give insight into the expected scale of the disruption to consumer demand, manufacturing production, and labor delivery. In other words, the company’s outlook moving forward will be the biggest driver for the stock.

Technically speaking, BABA remains in a clear uptrend, recovering relatively quickly from the nearly 15% late-January swoon to trade back above $220. A strong report, with solid guidance for the year ahead, would likely take the stock to fresh record highs above $231; this would mirror the recent earnings-driven breakouts in massive US technology names like Amazon and Microsoft. On the other hand, a disappointing earnings report and acknowledgement that coronavirus is likely to lead to major disruptions throughout the year could take the stock back down toward the psychologically-significant $200 level, which has served as both resistance and support in recent months.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Tech Stocks Earnings Earnings season China

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal
Today 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Driven by Trump Tariff Timing
Yesterday 05:30 PM
GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
Yesterday 02:49 PM
US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
    Circuit board
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Will NVDA’s Earnings Prick the AI Bubble?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 18, 2024 08:05 PM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.