Debt ceiling explained: definition and how it works

The US hit its debt ceiling in January 2023, so what happens next? Take a look at what the cap does, and how the debt ceiling is raised.

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer
January 24, 2023 4:45 PM
Congress building
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Former Senior Financial Writer

The US hit its debt ceiling in January 2023, so what happens next? Take a look at what the cap does, and how the debt ceiling is raised.

 

What is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling is a legislative maximum that the US Treasury Department is allowed to borrow by issuing bonds. It’s also known as the debt limit or statutory debt limit.

 

How does the debt ceiling work?

The debt ceiling works by measuring the government’s current levels of debt and spending against the limitations imposed upon them.

The cap is set by Congress and currently stands at $31.4 trillion. It was last extended in December 2021 by $2.5 trillion and was expected to last until January 19th 2023 – which is exactly when it was hit.

Now that the ceiling has been reached, the Treasury Department will have to take measures to prevent the government from defaulting on its loans until the ceiling is raised again.

Some of these measures include suspending new investments and making amendments to the Thrift Savings Plan for federal employees – this invests in non-marketable securities with daily maturities. Or, the Treasury can temporarily cease reinvestments altogether and prioritise existing payments.

Usually, the programmes that go first are social security, healthcare coverage for military personnel and other veteran benefits.

 

Why does the debt ceiling matter?

The debt ceiling matters because without a new limit being negotiated, the US could be at risk of defaulting on its loans. As the US Congress and government are at odds, there are concerns that the raising of the limit could be delayed.

A US default would have devastating and wide-reaching effects. It would be the first time in history that the US government has defaulted on its loans.

The US Treasury is currently undertaking extraordinary measures to meet its current debt obligations, but experts have said this can only last a few months.

The US government is expected to run out of cash in June and would default in July or August in what’s being dubbed the X date.

 

What does raising the debt ceiling mean?

Raising the debt ceiling means the government can take on more loans. But it does not mean new spending commitments can be authorised, it is only to finance existing obligations.

 

Can Congress raise the national debt ceiling?

Yes, Congress can raise the debt ceiling. However, as Republicans have control of Congress, it’s likely to be used as political leverage to demand big budget cuts.

The stand-off between the Democratic government and Republican Congress isn’t unusual. It also happened during the Obama presidency. But this game of chicken has a time limit until the X date, so negotiations will need to be quick

It’s not just Congress that could make things difficult though. Biden has said that the debt limit will be raised “without conditions” and the administration doesn’t intend to negotiate.  

 

What happens if they don’t raise the debt ceiling?

If they don’t raise the debt ceiling, it’s likely the US would default on its loans which would have serious consequences for both the domestic and global economy.

The US could be expected to see growth shrink by as much as 5% annually, while nearly 3 million jobs could be lost – according to a think-tank called the Third Way. Meanwhile, the US dollar would weaken and cause borrowing costs to spike. So, for the average American, the interest rates on mortgages and credit cards would rise and retirement pots would shrink.

A default would also have a long-lasting impact on the bonds market. US debt securities are regarded as some of the most secure investments in the world, given they’re backed by the largest economy. However, should the government default, its reputation would be in tatters.

The situation would have knock-on effects on other markets, such as US stocks and indices, as well as global financial markets given how reliant other economies are on the US.

How many times has the debt ceiling been raised?

The debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960. Congress has never failed to raise the debt limit when called upon, although as mentioned, it’s always a political bargaining chip.

 

 

Related tags: US US 500 US Dollar US economy Insights

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.