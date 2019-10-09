Tech stocks still having a great trade war for now

Though a Nasdaq crunch approaches in coming days

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2019 1:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Though a Nasdaq crunch approaches in coming days

Technology remains at the heart of a U.S.-China dispute that is rooted in disagreements on trade but also intellectual property and more. Over the last few months, aside from steadily ratcheting up duties on goods produced in China and sold in the U.S., Washington has moved closer to an outright ban on supplying Huawei and added several other Chinese firms to an entity list. In recent days, the U.S. moved to blacklist more Chinese tech groups. Whilst Beijing has appeared more hesitant to levy specific measures against U.S. firms, these can’t be ruled out, leaving giant groups like Apple, Intel, NVIDIA – the manufacturer of specialist processors – and others, potentially in the firing line.

There is therefore a lot riding on substantive trade talks scheduled for the end of the week in Washington. Markets give every indication that expectations are low. So even if the only outcome is a very limited communique—for instance a pledge to hold off/suspend further retaliation pending more talks—market reaction ought to be positive. The obverse could yet upend sentiment further. Even after falling some 5% since late-July, the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 still leads U.S. indices with a 21% gain this year. That compares with second-best performer, the S&P 500 which has risen 16%. The NDX won’t sidestep further volatility if even limited trade-talk hopes are dashed.

NDX’s key trends remain broadly supportive, though some over-lying caution has crept back in since late last month, reflected by the market’s drop below its 21-day exponential average. The index continues to largely climb atop its 200-day average, which is now reinforced by the rising trend line off June lows. The best-fitting overhead counterpart of the rising trend draws an apex that is almost coincident with the week’s upcoming risk events. Nasdaq will thereby have an opportunity to mark the outcome of talks as constructive, or not, in the very near term.

US Tech 100 CFD – Daily [09/10/2019 17:33:19]

Source: City Index


Related tags: Shares market Trade War US Tech Stocks China Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM
EUR/USD analysis: ECB day arrives with US GDP also in focus
Yesterday 10:28 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.